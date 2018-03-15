(Video) Blackshirts Ready To Get To Work

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 15, 2018
NU Nose Guard Mick Stoltenburg- Photo Courtesy NU Sports Information

Nebraska’s Blackshirt defense will be learning a new system this spring. NU has plenty to improve upon following last season’s struggles. Senior Nose Guard Mick Stoltenburg says the team is ready to start over.

Stoltenburg also adds that the team is looking forward to a new approach

Last year Stoltenburg finished with 60 tackles for the Huskers and was named to the Academic All Big Ten squad for the second straight year. The Huskers will practice for the first time under the new coaching staff when spring practice opens up on Friday.

