(Video) Blackshirts Ready To Get To Work

Nebraska’s Blackshirt defense will be learning a new system this spring. NU has plenty to improve upon following last season’s struggles. Senior Nose Guard Mick Stoltenburg says the team is ready to start over.

Stoltenburg also adds that the team is looking forward to a new approach

Last year Stoltenburg finished with 60 tackles for the Huskers and was named to the Academic All Big Ten squad for the second straight year. The Huskers will practice for the first time under the new coaching staff when spring practice opens up on Friday.