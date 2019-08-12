(Video) Cook, Co-Captains ready for the 2019 season

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400986 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Staff | August 12, 2019
Lauren Stivrins and the Huskers will play 17 regular-season home matches in 2019. Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

The Nebraska Volleyball team met with members of the media last week ahead of the 2019 season.

Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook discussed the young team, which has no seniors.  This is the first time that has happened in the Cook era.

(Video) John Cook at the 2019 Nebraska Volleyball Media Day

Cook has appointed sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and junior middle Lauren Stivrins as team captains.  The two says they are ready for the roles.

(Video) Co-Captains Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames speak with the media.

The team will host the Red-White Scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on August 24th. The match will get underway at 6:00 pm.

