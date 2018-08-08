class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327829 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Video) Cook excited to ‘build anther great team’ | KRVN Radio

(Video) Cook excited to ‘build anther great team’

BY Staff | August 8, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
(Video) Cook excited to ‘build anther great team’

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook began a media press conference explaining the challenges of the 2018 season.

  • Eight of the 15 players are new
  • New assistant coach
  • “I combine both my assistant coaches ages and they still done match mine. So we’ve got a young crew,” Cook said

But Cook is ready for his 19th season at the helm of the team.

“I’m excited because this is a great teaching opportunity for me, and another opportunity to build another great team and build on the tradition of Nebraska volleyball,” Cook said.

Coach Cook: “Here’s what I’ve been thinking about”
The 2017 team had an overall record of 32-4, capping the year with an NCAA National Championship.

Coach Cook: How to defend the national title

Coach Cook: Nebraska is a volleyball state

Full Press Conference Video:

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments