(Video) Cook excited to ‘build anther great team’

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook began a media press conference explaining the challenges of the 2018 season.

Eight of the 15 players are new

New assistant coach

“I combine both my assistant coaches ages and they still done match mine. So we’ve got a young crew,” Cook said

But Cook is ready for his 19th season at the helm of the team.

“I’m excited because this is a great teaching opportunity for me, and another opportunity to build another great team and build on the tradition of Nebraska volleyball,” Cook said.

The 2017 team had an overall record of 32-4, capping the year with an NCAA National Championship.

Full Press Conference Video: