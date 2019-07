Chicago-While Nebraska is the trendy pick to win the Big Ten West Division this fall, the Huskers do have some question marks. One of those is the Running Back position. This week at Big Ten Football Media Days, Head Coach Scott Frost spoke about the situation.

In Frost’s first year in Lincoln his offense produced the first 1,000 yard back for the Huskers since Ameer Abdullah in 2014 when Devine Ozigbo eclipsed that mark. NU will open up the year on August 31st against South Alabama.