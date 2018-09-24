class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336990 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Video) Frost, Nebraska Football Players Prepare for Purdue

(Video) Frost, Nebraska Football Players Prepare for Purdue

BY Bryce Doeschot | September 24, 2018
(Video) Frost, Nebraska Football Players Prepare for Purdue
Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

A rocky start to a new era.

The Huskers are 0 – 3 after a pummeling in the big house against the Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska will try to reset the season and win a tenth straight Homecoming game at Memorial Stadium this week in a match against Purdue (1-3).

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at his weekly press conference.

(Video) Scott Frost at Monday Press Conference 

Nebraska players reflected on the Michigan game while answering questions about the season as a whole.

Frost confirmed that quarterback Adrian Martinez would start against Purdue.

Starting Quarterback Adrian Martinez at press conference 

 Luke Gifford, Outside Linebacker, at the Monday press conference. 

Tre Neal, Nebraska Safety

Lamar Jackson – Nebraska Defensive Back

Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be heard 880 AM via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved.
