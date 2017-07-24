(Video) Hawkeyes Used To Being Overlooked

2016 was a very Iowa like year for the Hawkeyes who went 8-5 under long time head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa did what they usually do they had an embarrassing loss at home to North Dakota State in September, but they managed to upset Michigan in November and destroyed Nebraska to end the regular season. The bowl game was not pretty however, as they were run over by Florida 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.

Ferentz shook things up this off season by naming his 34 year old son Brian his new offensive coordinator after Greg Davis retired shortly after the season. Iowa completely overhauled its coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball with four new coaches. The Hawkeyes will implement a new offense with a new quarterback as CJ Beathard who went 21-7 as a starter graduated. Iowa doesn’t have a starter named at that position going into fall camp. Overall the Hawkeyes bring back six starters on offense and seven on defense. That unit which gave up just 19 ppg may have to lead the way as the Hawkeyes work out some kinks on offense. Iowa has a tricky opener as they host much improved Wyoming on Sept 2nd.