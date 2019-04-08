class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377437 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
(Video) Holdrege Native Picks Up First Hit As A Jay

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 8, 2019
Jackson Berney, Photo Courtesy Creighton Sports Information

Omaha- Jackson Berney of Holdrege picked up his first hit as a Creighton Bluejay on Sunday in the Bluejays 11-1 win over Kansas State. Berney who was appearing in his second game this season for the Jays singled in a run. Berney redshirted last year for the Bluejays.  Click here to see the hit

