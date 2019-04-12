(Video) HuskerChat ahead of 2019 Spring Game

The annual Nebraska Football Red-White Spring Game will be played on Saturday at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

“We’re going to play football,” said Head Coach Scott Frost. “We’re going to divide up the team and put a bunch of guys that are only going to play part of the game on one side with their backups, and the rest of the team on the other side and let it go.”

Ahead of the sold-out Spring Game, KRVN Sports Director Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Sean Callahan of Husker Online.

Frost sang the praises of Nebraska football fans and explained how much of an advantage the spring game is for recruiting purposes.

“Our fans are the best in the country, and I don’t know if it’s close,” said Frost “I’m sure other people feel that way too, but when you talk about a fan base that sells out the stadium here in 24-48 hours for a spring game, that’s hard to match. I know there are other teams around the country with a few hundred people at their spring games and we’re going to have a full house. So it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the type of support we have here and give our recruits a chance to see the stadium and how it looks on a Saturday in the fall.”