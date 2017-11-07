(Video) Huskers Host Exhibition Action

The Nebraska basketball team gets its final dress rehersal for the 2017-18 season Tuesday evening, as the Huskers host Northwood (Mich.) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:05 p.m. The Huskers come into Tuesday’s exhibition game after traveling to Mississippi State on Oct. 22 and hosting Iowa State in a closed scrimmage on Oct. 29. The Huskers knocked off MSU, 76-72, in a contest which raised money for hurricane victims before knocking off the Cyclones, 92-84, in a closed scrimmage. Junior guard James Palmer Jr. has been a strong performer in both games, including 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting at Mississippi State to place three Huskers in double figures. Palmer has been one of two newcomers who has cracked the Huskers’ starting lineup early on. Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland has been in the starting lineup in both contests for the Huskers.

NU has used the same lineup in both games, a three-guard offense featuring Glynn Watson Jr., Evan Taylor and Palmer along with Isaac Copeland and Jordy Tshimanga. Watson is NU’s top returning scorer at 13.0 ppg, and had 11 points and five assists against the Bulldogs, while Tshimanga and Taylor had 11 and nine points, respectively. Tuesday’s exhibition game is a homecoming for Northwood Head Coach Jeff Rekeweg, who played two seasons at Nebraska and served as a captain of the 1987-88 squad. Northwood will be playing its third exhibition game, topping Alma, 92-63 on Oct. 30, before losing to Central Michigan, 81-71, on Sunday afternoon.