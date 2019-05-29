class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387619 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Video) Huskers Prepare for UConn in the NCAA Oklahoma City Regional

BY Staff | May 29, 2019
Darin Erstad

The Nebraska baseball team (31-22)  is set to face UConn in the Oklahoma City Regional this weekend.  This is the fourth time in the last six years that the team is in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State is the first seed in the bracket. UConn is seeded at number two, while Nebraska is the third seed.  Harvard rounds out the group as the fourth seed.

(Video) Darin Erstad – Press Conference Ahead of 2019 NCAA Tournament

It marks Nebraska’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 13th appearance in the last 21 years. Under Head Coach Darin Erstad, the Huskers previously qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

(Video) Nebraska pitcher Robbie Palkert speaks to the media

 (Video) Angelo Altavilla discussing the NCAA tournament with the media 

Schedule: 

The Huskers open the tournament on Friday against UConn, starting at noon (CT) on ESPN3. Oklahoma State and Harvard face off Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.

