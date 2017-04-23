(Video) Huskers Wrap Up Spring In Kearney

Kearney, Neb. – In front of a packed house of 2,040 fans at Kearney High School on Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska volleyball posted a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of the Colorado State Rams. With the departure of four seniors, including three All-Americans, Saturday provided fans the first look at both returners and newcomers that will make up the 2017 Husker squad. Head Coach John Cook had these thoughts about the day.

Senior setter Kelly Hunter paced the Huskers with a match-high 23 assists, while senior Annika Albrecht led all players with 11 kills and Olivia Boender added eight kills. The Huskers notched 11 aces on the day including three each from Albrecht and Mikaela Foecke.