(Video) Lexington Advances At State

Coach Jess McHargue recaps the come from behind win.

Omaha-It took a while but eventually Lexington found the back of the net and beat Omaha Roncalli on Thursday night 4-1 in Overtime in the Class B State Quarterfinals. The Minutemen trailed 1-0 before David Jimenez scored in the 73rd minute to force overtime. In the first half of overtime, Jesus Jimenez scored to give Lexington a 2-1 advantage. Lexington then put the match out of reach with a deep goal from Marvin Orozco and Jose Casillas blasted one in as Lexington pulled away in the 2nd half of overtime. The Minutemen are now 14-2 on the season and will play on Saturday morning at 11am in the State Semifinals. That match can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and at KRVN.com.