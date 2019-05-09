(Video) Lexington Advances At State

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383952 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 9, 2019
Lexington's Jesus Jimenez scored in first overtime. KRVN Photo Brandon Benitz

Coach Jess McHargue recaps the come from behind win.

Omaha-It took a while but eventually Lexington found the back of the net and beat Omaha Roncalli on Thursday night 4-1 in Overtime in the Class B State Quarterfinals. The Minutemen trailed 1-0 before David Jimenez scored in the 73rd minute to force overtime. In the first half of overtime, Jesus Jimenez scored to give Lexington a 2-1 advantage. Lexington then put the match out of reach with a deep goal from Marvin Orozco and Jose Casillas blasted one in as Lexington pulled away in the 2nd half of overtime. The Minutemen are now 14-2 on the season and will play on Saturday morning at 11am in the State Semifinals. That match can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and at KRVN.com.

Lexington won 4-1 in overtime. KRVN Photo-Brandon Benitz
