class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382929 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
(Video) Lexington Boys Headed Back To Omaha | KRVN Radio

(Video) Lexington Boys Headed Back To Omaha

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 4, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Video) Lexington Boys Headed Back To Omaha
Lexington's Jose Casillas, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington-Lexington’s defense once again was the story as the Minutemen beat Schuyler 2-1 in the Boys B-3 District Final
on Saturday. The Minutemen picked up a goal from Brian Aldana in the first half and Jesus Jimenez had a beautiful steal
and goal in the second half as they held off Warriors. Head coach Jess McHargue talks about the big win and his young team.

Goalie Eduardo Gomez and the Lexington defense held an opponent to one goal or less for the 13th time this season.
With the victory Lexington now improves to 13-2 this season and is undefeated against Class B competition. They will play in Omaha in the Class B State Tournament on either Wednesday or Thursday night.

Lexington’s Brian Aldana scored Saturday’s first goal-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments