(Video) Lexington Celebrates Big Finish For Spring Sports

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 23, 2019
Lexington's Junior Casillas, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington High School celebrated its success during the spring sports season with a school wide pep rally on the last day of class on Thursday. The Class B boys state track championship trophy was displayed, and numerous other individuals were honored including multiple event winners Ajax Waikur and Maddison Smith

Activities Director Phil Truax says the school has a lot to be proud of this spring and for the entire year as well.

Also honored were the boys & girls soccer teams that had great seasons. Mallorie Buescher was honored for her state runner up performance in Number two singles action at the State Tennis meet and the Boys golf team was also recognized for its improvement this spring. The state title in track was the first for the Lexington Boys since 1988.

 

