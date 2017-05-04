(Video) Lexington Knocks Off Scottsbluff for Subdistrict Title

Lexington-The Lexington Minutemen claimed the Boys B-8 Subdistrict crown on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Scottsbluff.

Lexington struck early in the game with goals from Kevin Toledo and Lester Perez in the first 15 minutes of the match and then defensively shut the Bearcats down giving up just two shots on goal. Head coach Jess McHargue was proud of Lexington’s effort.

Thursday’s win was the 13th shutout of the season for Lexington, McHargue says that continues to be a strength for the team.

With the victory Lexington improves to 15-3 on the season and will host the a District Final on Saturday. Scottsbluff’s season ends at

6-12.

Scoring Summary

Kevin Toledo assisted by #17 Bryan Mejia (8′)

Lester Perez assisted by #1 Diego Escobar (16′)