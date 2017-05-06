(Video) Lexington Rolls To Big District Win

Lexington-The Lexington Boys Soccer team punched it’s ticket for another trip to the Class B state tournament with a 5-0 win over Elkhorn on Saturday in the B-4 District Final. The Minutemen dominated play from the start and rolled to the victory. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen has this recap of the match.

Lexington will play on Thursday night against Columbus at 8pm in the state Quarterfinals. Country Legends 100.1 FM and KAMI 1580 and krvn.com will carry that match next week.

Game Summary

#5 Lester Perez (18′)

#1 Diego Escobar assisted by #15 Kevin Toledo (39′)

#6 Wilmer Hernandez assisted by #20 Javi Rivas (52′)

#15 Kevin Toledo assisted #11 Raymond Morales (61′)

#32 Alexis Hernandez assisted by #9 Damian Ramirez (70′)