(Video) Loper Softball Opens The Season This Weekend

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney softball team has been picked 13th in the 2018 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. The Lopers received 30 points to come in ahead of Lincoln. Central Oklahoma (169 points; 13 first place) is the overwhelming favorite with Missouri Western State second (140) and Northwest Missouri State third (135; one first place). UCO is 30th in the NFCA preseason Division II national rankings.

In 2017, UNK went 10-46 (6-20) to place 13th in the league. The 2018 rosters features 13 newcomers with the seniors being pitchers Meg Housholder (Parker, Colo.) and Abbey Martin (Pleasant Grove, Utah), infielder Emilee Jonas (Omaha Skutt) and outfielder Kaela Samek (Lincoln Pius X). The Lopers start the season this weekend at the ninth annual Desert Stinger Classic in Las Vegas, Nev. They’ll have five games in three days, including tilts with No. 5 Humboldt (Calif.) State and No. 32 Texas Woman’s U. Click here to watch Coach Carnes thoughts on the season

Predicted finish in MIAA

1. Central Oklahoma (13) 169 points

2. Missouri Western 140

3. Northwest Missouri (1) 135

4. Central Missouri 133

5. Southwest Baptist 114

T6. Emporia State 101

Missouri Southern 101

8. Pittsburg State 95

9. Northeastern State 73

10. Washburn 71

11. Lindenwood 53

12. Fort Hays State 43

13. Nebraska Kearney 30

14. Lincoln 16