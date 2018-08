Kearney-The UNK football team worked out for around two hours on Saturday night with their second scrimmage of fall camp. Head coach Josh Lynn breaks down what stood out to him.

A number of the Lopers key players did not participate in Saturday’s workout. Lynn says overall the team is in good shape.

UNK will kick off the season on August 30th against Missouri Southern. That game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.