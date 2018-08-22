(Video) Lopers Ready For Season Opener

The UNK volleyball team held its annual Blue Gold Scrimmage on Tuesday night. Head coach Rick Squires bring back a ton of experience off of last year’s team that went 33-4. UNK has to replace All American Tara Zigelbein . He says the Lopers are still a work in progress going into the season opener.

UNK opens up the year in California with the first game on Thursday at the Cougar Classic in San Marcos, California against Point Loma. That match will start at 1pm Central time. UNK will also play Indiana U of PA on Friday night at 6pm, CS Domingez HIlls on Saturday morning at 11am and CS Marcos at 8pm on Saturday. The Lopers home opener is set for 12pm against South Dakota Mines on August 31st as part of the Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic.