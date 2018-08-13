(Video) Lopers To Break In New Quarterback

UNK will have a new starting Quarterback this season under second year head coach Josh Lynn. Returning starter Steve Worthing had to give up football due to concussion issues this summer. Junior Alex McGinnis who was Worthing’s backup last year is scheduled to start the season opener for the Lopers against Missouri Southern. Coach Lynn spoke about that position after UNK’s first scrimmage this weekend.

Junior Carson Walters and Junior College transfer Cody Summers will look to provide depth at that spot for the Lopers as well. UNK is scheduled to hold another scrimmage this Saturday night at 6:30pm.