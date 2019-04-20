(Video) Lopers Wrap Up Spring Practice

Kearney, Neb. – Redshirt freshman quarterback TJ Davis had 145 yards of total offense and had a hand in two scores to help the Nebraska-Kearney Blue team beat the Nebraska-Kearney Gold team , 28-7, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

This was the final workout for the Lopers this spring; fall camp comes in early August with the 2019 season opener set for Thursday, September 5, at Missouri Southern State. Head coach Josh Lynn had this to say about Saturday’s game.

On Wednesday afternoon, a player draft was held to make up the “Blue” (visitors) and “Gold” (home) teams. Senior nose guard Jordan Ingraham (Miami), a 2018 All-MIAA selection, was the number one pick. The game consisted of four quarters but the clock ran continuously after the first 15 minutes. Overall, 95 offensive plays were ran to the tune of 531 yards (5.6 average) and five scores. It wasn’t all rosy for the offense as they combined for five lost fumbles and two interceptions.

UNK Gold drew first blood when senior quarterback Alex McGinnis (Crete) threw a five-yard scoring pass to sophomore back Garrett Meyer (Omaha Gross Catholic) late in the first quarter. That capped an eight-play, 91-yard drive. Meyer was just glad to get some touches this spring.

McGinnis completed passes of 26 yards to redshirt freshman receiver Aubrey Marschel-Parker (Aurora, Colo.) and 37 yards to Meyer on the long drive, as well as having an 18-yard scamper.

However, it was all UNK Blue after that as they tied things up early in the second quarter, moved ahead for good midway through the third and then added two insurance scores in the fourth.

Davis (Colo. Springs, Colo.) threw a 34-yard TD pass to redshirt freshman receiver Michael Koch (Columbus) to make it 14-7 and then called his own number about 11 minutes later and raced 33 yards for another six points. He finished the day with 88 yards on 14 carries while going 4 of 6 in the air for 57 yards.

Senior quarterback Cody Summers (Denver) and redshirt freshman Xavier Delk (Aurora, Colo.) had the other TD’s. Summers capped a 55-yard drive in the second with a one-yard plunge with Delk taking a pitch and running in from two-yards on the game’s last play from scrimmage. Besides Davis, the Blue team was led by Hastings junior back Dayton Sealey (12 carries, 55 yards; one recept for 13 yards) and Summers (4 carries, 4 yards).

On the Gold sidelines, McGinnis went 7 of 15 in the air for 11 yards, one TD and two INT’s while rushing 11 times for 43 yards. Next, senior back David Goodwin (Lauderdale, Fla.) had 24 yards on six totes with Meyer finishing with 74 yards on nine touches as a member of both squads.

Senior inside linebacker Rakid Hill (Florissant, Mo.) was the defensive star of the day, making six tackles (five solo), recovering a fumble and picking off a pass for UNK Blue. Colorado redshirt freshman defensive back Anthony Kirby had five stops with Columbus sophomore safety Blake Bubak and Colorado redshirtfreshman defensive back Darius Swanson at four apiece.

Finally, UNK Gold’s defense featured four solo tackles from senior defensive back Malik Ransom (Tracy, Calif.), four tackles and a TFL from senior linebacker Zach Sullivan (Millard West) and four tackles from linebackers Jacey Nutter (Thedford) and Ty Botsford (Sussex, Wisc.).

2019 Team Captains

Rakid Hill (Sr., ILB, Florissant, Mo.)

Corey Hoelck (Jr., RT, Giltner)

Dayton Sealey (Sr, RB, Hastings St. Cecilia)

Dallas Vaughn (Sr., S, St. Louis, Mo.)

Alternate Captains

Blake Bubak (So., S, Columbus)

Alex McGinnis (Sr., QB, Crete)

Kendall Raschein (Sr., K/P, Red Bluff, Calif.)