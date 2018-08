YORK – Concordia University and 104.9 Max Country announced Friday, a three year extension to continue broadcasting Bulldog athletics.

The agreement started in 2015 and has flourished ever since. Concordia football, men’s and women’s basketball and select volleyball games can be heard on 104.9 FM, online at 1049maxcountry.com and by downloading our free Max App.

The announcement was made at the Bulldog Golf Classic. Watch it below.