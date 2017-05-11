(Video) Minutemen Fall to Columbus At State

Columbus Freshmen Adrian Pedroza scored in the 55th minute to help lead the 4th ranked Discoverers over Lexington 1-0 at the Class B State Soccer tournament on Thursday. For Columbus it was their second shutout win of the season over Lexington after beating the Minutemen 2-0 back in late April. Lexington head coach Jess McHargue doesn’t feel there was much difference between the two teams.

Lexington ends the year at 16-4 and will return eight starters from this year’s team. Columbus is now 13-6 and will play Elkhorn South in the state semifinals on Saturday.