(Video) Moos Announced As New Director Of Athletics At NU

On Sunday, Bill Moos who helped elevate programs at the University of Oregon and Washington State University to national prominence was named the University of Nebraska’s new director of athletics by Chancellor Ronnie Green. Moos, who has been director of athletics at Washington State since 2010, will begin his tenure in Lincoln on Oct. 23.

Moos talks about why he is a good fit at Nebraska.



Moos on the status of the Husker football program.



Moos also has a strong farming background and he thinks that could be a plus coming to Nebraska.

