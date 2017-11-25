(Video) Moos Talks About Riley, Turns Attention to Next Head Coach

Athletic Director Bill Moos announced that the University of Nebraska has ended Head Football Coach Mike Riley’s employment effective immediately.

Moos spoke with members of the media at a scheduled press conference on Saturday.

Moos said the focus now turns to hiring a head coach who will put the Huskers in the best position to compete in the Big Ten and nationally.

Nebraska will move quickly in its search to secure a new head coach and Moos has appointed Assistant Coach Trent Bray, who coaches Husker linebackers, to serve as head coach in the interim.

It has been wildly speculated by fans and reports alike that UFC’s Scott Frost will be a top candidate for the head coach position.

Watch the full press conference: