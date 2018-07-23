(Video) Morgan Excited About Expanded Role

Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was one of the 10 players included on the 2018 preseason honors list released Monday morning in conjunction with 2018 Big Ten Media Day. Morgan leads an experienced Husker receiving corps, setting career bests with 61 catches, 986 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017. He looks forward to being more of a leader this season for the Huskers.

A second-team All-Big Ten pick, Morgan ranked second in the conference in receiving yards and touchdowns and fourth in catches per game as a junior. His 986 receiving yards broke the school record held by 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, while Morgan’s five 100-yard receiving games were the most by a Husker in school history. In Big Ten play, he was in the top five among conference receivers in 100-yard games (first), receiving yards per game (second) and receptions per game (fifth).