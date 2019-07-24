(Video) NU Basketball Set To Visit Europe

Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg and Husker players Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke Jr. met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to preview the Huskers’ upcoming trip to Italy. Hoiberg hit on several topics, including points of emphasis during the Huskers’ summer workouts, the development of Burke and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, his thoughts on several of the Husker newcomers and what he is looking for at this point in the team’s development. “We are looking for our players to go out there and compete,” Hoiberg said. “It is as simple as that. If you go out and play hard, you are going to make mistakes and errors, but if you are out there competing, you can live with those.” With so many new faces and new system, Hoiberg has seen progress from his team, and knows his team has a ways to go before its first game in Italy next month. “The thing we are looking for when we close this thing after our 10th practice and get on the airplane to go over to Italy is that we are a lot better and further ahead from where we are now,” Hoiberg said. “We have a lot of room to grow.” The Huskers will spend nine days in Italy, visiting Rome, Florence and Como while balancing sightseeing and basketball on the trip. Nebraska will play four games on the trip, facing Stella Azzurra Academy (Aug. 5) and Italian Select (Aug. 12), as well as two games against Silute BC, a club based out of Lithuania (Aug. 7-8).