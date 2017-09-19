(Video) Riley Doesn’t Feel Extra Pressure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s Mike Riley tells The Associated Press he always feels as if he’s coaching for his job. Pressure is mounting on Riley following the second 1-2 start in his three seasons in Lincoln. On Saturday Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst made a rare appearance after the game to voice his thoughts. Riley says he understands why people are unhappy.



The program has not won a conference title since 1999, and the fan base has become edgy. The Huskers suffered an embarrassing 21-17 loss at home to Northern Illinois over the weekend. The Huskers open Big Ten play this week against Rutgers.