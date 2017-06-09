(Video) Scottsbluff To Host Western Nebraska All Star Games

The video broadcast of the games through KNEB TV are available here.

SCOTTSBLUFF—The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 39 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. The 64 members of the all star football teams were nominated by their respective high school coach and selected by the all star coaches. The rosters for both East and West are included with this release. Please note these rosters are subject to change. Glen Lipska from Leyton High School will lead the West team. This is Coach Lipska’s second time serving as a coach in the game. He previously served as an assistant coach for the West team in 2009. The West assistant coaches are; Blake Beebout from Valentine High School, Cody Gamble from Leyton High School, and Jamie Slingsby from Chadron High School Ryan Jones from Maxwell High School will lead the East team in 2017. This will be Coach Jones’s second time coaching in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as an assistant coach for the East team in 2015. The East assistant coaches are; Jason Hale from Holdrege High School, Paul Heusinkvelt from Overton High School, and Mike Kozeal from Twin Loup High School. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

SCOTTSBLUFF—The volleyball coaches have been selected to lead the West and East teams for the 33 rd annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Natalie Wood from Hemingford High School has been selected as the Head Coach for the West. This past season Hemingford finished with a record of 27-5, losing to Centura in the finals of the C2-7 District. This is Coach Wood’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star game. Bill Wilson from Dundy County High School has been chosen as the assistant coach for the West squad for this year’s game. This will be the second appearance for Wilson as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as the Head Coach for the West team in 1998. Leading the East volleyball team this year is Margo Kent from Cambridge High School. This past season Kent led Cambridge to a record of 23-10, losing to Southern Valley lost in the finals of the C2-8 District. This is Coach Kent’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Volleyball Game. Marcus Ehrke from Alma High School will serve as the assistant coach for the East squad. Coach Ehrke will be coaching in the game for the first time. A total of $2,750 was donated to three local organizations.