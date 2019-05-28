(Video) Shrine Bowl Week Continues

Lincoln-The Fourth Annual Beyond The Field Experience and Media Day took place on Tuesday in preparation for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Players and coaches met with patients of the Shriner’s Hospitals and learned about the type of care those patients receive. The event was once again held at Nebraska Wesleyan. Rainy conditions didn’t keep the players and patients from having some fun.

The 61st annual game is set for Saturday in Kearney at UNK with kickoff set for 2pm. The game can be heard statewide along the Rural Radio Network with the Flagship Station 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM carrying the game in the Kearney area.