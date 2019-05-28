(Video) Shrine Bowl Week Continues

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387452 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 28, 2019
North Team Member Steven Krawczyk of Omaha North meets with a Shriners patient on Tuesday-KRVN Photo

Lincoln-The Fourth Annual Beyond The Field Experience and Media Day took place on Tuesday in preparation for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Players and coaches met with patients of the Shriner’s Hospitals and learned about the type of care those patients receive. The event was once again held at Nebraska Wesleyan. Rainy conditions didn’t keep the players and patients from having some fun.

The 61st annual game is set for Saturday in Kearney at UNK with kickoff set for 2pm. The game can be heard statewide along the Rural Radio Network with the Flagship Station 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM carrying the game in the Kearney area.

