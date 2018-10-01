(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska Football Players at Monday Press Conference

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at his weekly press conference.

The Huskers (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin in a B1G Ten match up against the Badgers (3–1, 1–0) .

Scott Frost – Full Comments

The match up at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska Football players also spoke on Monday:

Adrian Martinez – Nebraska Quarterback

Devine Ozigbo – Running Back

Mohamed Barry – Inside Linebacker