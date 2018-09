Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost will address the media at his weekly press conference. The Huskers (0-3) look to get back on track with a Homecoming game against Purdue (1 – 3).

The Huskers have won nine straight Homecoming games at Memorial Stadium and have won better than 75 percent of Homecoming games in school history.

Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be heard 880 AM via the IMG Husker Sports Network.