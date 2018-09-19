(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – Nebraska vs. Michigan

The Nebraska Football team hopes to reset the 2018 season with a road game to Michigan this weekend.

The Huskers, now 0 – 2, will face the 19th ranked Wolverines at 11:00 AM (ET) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Video: Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan about the match-up.

One bright spot for the Huskers is the starting quarterback situation.

Husker’s quarterback Adrian Martinez missed last week’s game due to injury.

“He practiced today and that’s all I’ll say,” Frost told reporters on Monday. “We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him.”

Frost noted that Martinez was close to playing last week, “but he wasn’t ready.”

Full Video: Scott Frost speaks with the media on Monday, September 17.

Watch: Nebraska Football players address the media on Monday, September 17.