(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – – Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Northwestern came from behind for a stunning 34-31 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Nebraska had leads of 28-14 and 31-21 in the fourth quarter, but Northwestern rallied late in regulation to force overtime and win its first home game in four attempts this season.

“All we can do is put our head down and keep getting better and that’s what we’ve done and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Scott Frost said on Monday.

Video: Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan about the loss to Northwestern and about the upcoming match-up with Minnesota.

Up Next: The Huskers (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin in a B1G Ten match up against the Badgers (3–1, 1–0) .

The match up at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.