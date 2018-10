The Huskers (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin this weekend in a B1G Ten match up against the Badgers (3–1, 1–0) .

Ahead of the game, Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com.

Saturday’s game at Camp Randall can be heard Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

Scott Frost Weekly Press Conference: