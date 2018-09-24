(Video) WNCC’s Jervay Green commits to Nebraska

Over the last few weeks it was pretty obvious that WNCC sophomore guard Jervay Green was going to wind up at a big time college basketball program.

Coaches like Nebraska’s Tim Miles, Mark Few of Gonzaga, and Bobby Hurley of Arizona State had been in Scottsbluff watching the Cougars, and more specifically, Green, practice during off-season workouts.

A weekend recruiting trip to Lincoln this past weekend sealed the deal.

On Sunday night, Green announced via his Twitter page that he was committing to Miles and Nebraska.

I caught up with Green and WNCC Head Coach, Cory Fehringer, this morning to talk about the big news and the young man from George Washington High School in Denver calls this a major accomplishment.

On one end of the floor the 6’3, 195 pound Green averages 14 points and close to four assists a game and on the other end of the floor he’s a defensive stopper who rebounds well for his size.

It sounds like the weekend trip to Lincoln could not have gone much better.

How excited was Tim Miles?

WNCC Head Coach, Cory Fehringer, treats his player like family and fosters a real family like environment for his entire program. In talking to Fehringer along with assistants Roybell Baez and Billy Engel today you really got a sense for how much this means to everyone involved.

With this big decision behind him, Green, the rest of the team, and the staff can start to focus fully on the upcoming season.

Practice officially starts one week from today, on October 1st.