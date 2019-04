Spring practice continues for the UNK Football team. The Lopers are just about halfway through their spring workouts. UNK held a major scrimmage on Saturday and Head Coach Josh Lynn feels good about where things stand.

The majority of last year’s team returns that won five games which was the most since the Lopers joined the MIAA. UNK will conclude preseason work with their annual spring game on April 20th at 1:30pm.