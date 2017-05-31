Vikings Sign Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong as a Safety

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Vikings on Tuesday announced the signing of former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. as a safety.

Armstrong set multiple Cornhuskers records, including starts by a quarterback (44), total offense (10,690 yards), total touchdowns (91), pass completions (625), touchdown passes (67) and passing yards (8,871).

Armstrong also became the first player in school history to pass for more than 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

Now, he’ll try to prevent passers’ success.

During his time at Nebraska, Armstrong volunteered with Uplifting Athletes, the Omaha Police Department and the Husker Heroes program. He was a member of the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams and earned his bachelor’s degree in communications last December.

The Vikings waived WR Mitch Mathews in order to free up the roster spot for Armstrong.