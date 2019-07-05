class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394214 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Waldron Off To Good Start

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 5, 2019
Former Husker Pitcher Matt Waldron-Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Former Husker Matt Waldron is having a good summer playing professionally. The 18th Round Draft Pick has been more than impressive so far in the Arizona Rookie League. Waldron has allowed no walks and has struck out 17 over his first 10 innings while playing for the Cleveland Indians organization.

