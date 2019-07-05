Former Husker Matt Waldron is having a good summer playing professionally. The 18th Round Draft Pick has been more than impressive so far in the Arizona Rookie League. Waldron has allowed no walks and has struck out 17 over his first 10 innings while playing for the Cleveland Indians organization.
Waldron Off To Good Start
Former Husker Pitcher Matt Waldron-Photo Courtesy NU Sports
