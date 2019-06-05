Waldron Selected by Indians in 18th Round

Matt Waldron became the first Husker selected in the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday when he was picked in the 18th round by the Cleveland Indians.

Matt Waldron – Cleveland Indians (18th Round – 550th Overall Pick)

Waldron finished his four-year Husker career ranked in the top 10 of several categories, including career wins (tied for eighth, 21), games started (tied for fifth, 43), innings pitched (third, 300.1) and strikeouts (fourth, 253). This season, he ranks second in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.29), behind only Elon’s George Kirby (17.83). Waldron led the 2019 Husker pitching staff in ERA (3.05), strikeouts (93) and innings pitched (100.1), while tying for second in wins (6). He made 16 appearances this season, which included 14 starts, and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the final game of his Husker career on June 1 against No. 9 Oklahoma State.