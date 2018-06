YORK – As part of the Husker Nation Tour, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, Troy Walters and quarterbacks coach, Mario Verduzco stopped in York to chat with Husker fans.

Besides stopping in York, the two visited Hastings, Geneva and Kearney.

The two-day, 26-town blitz took place on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.

Click here to listen to our interview with Walters.

Click here to listen to our interview with Verduzco.