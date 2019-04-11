Washington Appears In Court

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Nebraska running back Maurice Washington made his first court appearance on charges of texting a former girlfriend a video of her having sex with two other people. Washington did not enter pleas in Santa Clara County Superior Court after being arraigned on a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.