(Watch) Jervay Green sticks with Nebraska basketball

Well, the decision took a little bit of time.

And when you’re a sophomore in college and trying to figure out what’s best for your next stage in life, it’s not a surprise that a decision might linger for a couple weeks.

When virtually every college basketball program in the country is hoping your decision positively impacts them, that decision seems to carry just that much more weight.

When WNCC’s Jervay Green signed with Nebraska it was because of Tim Miles.

This past weekend Green was in Lincoln as part of the spring football game festivities and when he reaffirmed his commitment to #Nebrasketball, it was because of Fred Hoiberg.

Green, who earned second team NJCAA All-America honors this year, averaged 23.6 points per game while dishing out over 5 assists per game and grabbing over 5 rebounds per game. Green shot near 55 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the three point line this past season.

He’s a high flyer who can score off the bounce and knock down the outside shot. Hoiberg and the new staff in place in Lincoln made sure he knew that his game would translate perfectly to their system.

Another major attraction for Green is the Hoiberg resume. From his time in an NBA front office, to coaching at the professional level with the Bulls, and then the fact that at Iowa State, Hoiberg put nine players in five years in position to have a shot to play in the NBA.

Clearly the new regime has left a big impression on Green, but the old guard also continues to be a beacon of support as he still gets positive feedback and advice from Tim Miles.

You sense a great deal of pride in WNCC Head Coach, Cory Fehringer and his coaching staff, when it comes to Green, who they’ve helped guide through this whole process. Those guys have stayed loyal to Green and Fehringer says, loyalty is a big part of what makes Green special also and some of that can be seen in this decision.

So while the local community can take pride in Green’s decision so to can Husker Nation.

The George Washington High School (Denver, CO) product was impressed by the entire scene at spring game weekend.

It was all smiles for Jervay Green this past weekend and again on Monday morning up at WNCC as he’s ready to hit campus later this summer and then be counted to be a major part of year one for Fred Hoiberg and this new era of Husker basketball.