(WATCH LIVE) Nebraska Football players at weekly press conference

Members of the Nebraska Football team will address the media at the weekly press conference. The press conference comes on the heels of the Huskers first win of the season.

Nebraska handled Minnesota 53 – 28 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers rushed for a season-high 383 yards in the game, the most by a Nebraska team since rushing for 458 yards against Illinois in 2014.

For the fifth time in school history the Huskers featured a trio of 100-yard rushers with Devine Ozigbo (152), Adrian Martinez (125) and Maurice Washington (109). It marked first time that the Huskers have had three 100-yard rushers in a game since Taylor Martinez, Roy Helu Jr. and Rex Burkhead all topped 100 yards at Washington in 2010.

Video: Nebraska Football Players at the weekly Husker Press Conference

Up Next: Nebraska will face Bethune-Cookman at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The non-conference match-up can be heard on stations of the Rural Radio Network via the IMG Husker Sports Network.