WATCH LIVE: Scott Frost at weekly press conference

Nebraska Football coach Scott Frost will address the media following the team’s first victory of the season.

Nebraska defeated Minnesota 53 – 28 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Husker’s 53 points are the most points it has scored in a conference game since joining the Big Ten Conference.

Following the game, Frost was asked how it felt to win for the first time this season.

“It’s long overdue. This feels great. This is what it’s supposed to feel like.”

Video: Scott Frost at the weekly Husker Press Conference

Up Next: Nebraska will face Bethune-Cookman at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The non-conference match-up can be heard on stations of the Rural Radio Network via the IMG Husker Sports Network.