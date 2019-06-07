(Watch) West Nebraska All-Star games taking place this weekend

The 41st annual West Nebraska All-Star football game and 35th annual volleyball match are on tap for tomorrow in Scottsbluff.

The volleyball match will take place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace starting at 2 p.m. while the football game will be held at Bearcat Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

You can hear from some of the coaches involved and some of the athletes here from Media Day on Wednesday with yesterday’s edition of KNEB.tv Sports.

Coverage for the volleyball game can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 with the radio broadcast airing on 101.7 The Trail and streaming at kneb.com starting at 1:45.

Former Alliance coach and longtime All-Star committee member, Sandy Pilfold, joins me for the broadcast.

State champion football coach, Hemingford’s Jordan Haas, will serve as my sidekick for the football game tomorrow night.

Coverage for the football game will get underway at 6:45 and can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 with the radio broadcast on 101.7 The Trail, 880 KRVN for listeners across the state, and streaming at kneb.com.

The annual West Nebraska All-Star picnic is taking place tonight at 6 p.m. at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff.