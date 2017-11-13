Wayne State Bounces Back To Beat UNK

Kearney, Neb. – Senior guard Vance Janssen scored 20 points and Wayne State took advantage of 20 turnovers to beat Nebraska-Kearney, 82-72, Sunday afternoon in Rice Auditorium. This was a rematch of a game played Friday in Kearney. The Lopers (1-1) won that contest, 71-66. UNK held an early four-point lead and sunk 8 of its first 16 three point attempts to hang around most of the day. The Lopers also finished with a 38-30 rebounding advantage but the ‘Cats (1-1) led by many as seven in the first half and 36-31 at the break. In the second half, the Lopers got a three-point play and another bucket from junior forward Trey Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) to grab a 45-42 lead at the 12:39 mark. However, that was Kearney’s last lead as Wayne went on a 12-3 run to move ahead again. The spurt featured baskets by four different players and a three-point play by reserve post Tony Bonner.

A Janssen three, his only one of the game, gave the ‘Cats its first double digit lead of the day, 66-55, with 6:12 to play. UNK didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way as Wayne went 21 of 25 at the line. The Black & Gold scored 20 of its points off those 20 Loper miscues while also getting 28 bench points. For a second straight game, Bonner was effective, tallying 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. The 20 turnovers are the most by the Lopers since having 25 in a January 2014 loss at Central Missouri. Last year, the season-high for TO’s was 18. Janssen warmed up in the second half and reached his game-high point total by making 6 of 9 field goals and sinking all seven free throws he attempted. Fellow starters Kendall Jacks (15) and Brian Goodwin (11) reached double figures as well with Goodwin also having a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. As a team, the ‘Cats recorded nine steals. UNK finished with 11 second chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds. Shooting 41 percent (23 of 56) from the field, UNK was solid at the line, making 17 of 20 attempts. Lansman (16 points and 11 rebounds) recorded his second straight double double and went all 40 minutes. York senior guard Ty Danielson tallied a team-high 17 points by going 6 of 7 at the line and 5 of 11 (1 of 3 threes) from the field with Chicago senior guard Yashua Trent at 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Finally for UNK, Alliance freshman forward Austin Luger hit two threes to tally six points in eight minutes. The Lopers host Chadron State (0-2) Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.