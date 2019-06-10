West captures West Nebraska All-Star sweep on Saturday

It was a sweep for the West side on Saturday in Scottsbluff as West Nebraska All-Star week came to a close at WNCC’s Cougar Palace and Bearcat Stadium.

After some afternoon rains set in and stayed around for much of the night it was a turnover filled 41st edition for the all-star game on the gridiron with the West team emerging over the East in a low scoring affair, 6-0.

The lone score of the night came early in the second quarter. With 14:26 remaining in the first half Sidney quarterback Arik Doty connected with Ogallala receiver Lucas Paloucek for a 9 yard touchdown pass.

That score came one play after a fumbled snap by the East set the West up with a first and goal from inside the ten yard line.

That was one of 9 turnovers in the game. With some wet, slick field conditions we saw issues with the center/quarterback exchange, an inability for running backs to cut well, and some slick footballs that led to some poor throws.

For the East team you had Jake Johnson of North Platte and Dalton Harchelroad of Wauneta-Palisade coming up with first quarter interceptions. The West recovered a Gabe Sehnert (McCook) muffed punt in the opening quarter.

The West defense came up with a pair of turnovers in the second quarter; East QB Adam Cole’s (Cozad) fumble led to the lone score of the night and Cole also tossed a pick to Chandler Stinson of Alliance.

In the third quarter Chadron’s Jacob Lemmon got caught with the ball in the wrong arm that resulted in a direct hit on the ball and a fumble.

And there were three total turnovers in the final 15 minutes of action.

Valentine’s Lane McGinley twarted an East scoring opportunity with an interception inside the five yard line on a fourth and goal opportunity for the East team and then late in the final stanza Scottsbluff’s Jeremiah Delzer sealed the game with a interception just across mid-field.

Also in the fourth it was Dillon Geiser of Cozad with an interception for the East team.

McGinley of Valentine was named the Defensive MVP while Paloucek of Ogallala was tabbed as the games Offensive MVP.

The Sportsmanship Awards went to Cozad’s Josh Stallbaumer and Sidney’s Zach Pettit.

In the 35th annual volleyball match it was all West in a four sets to one win.

The finals were 25-20, 25-14, 27-29, 25-20, and 15-8.

University of Wyoming recruit, Emersen Cyza of Alliance finished as the MVP of the West team with 17 kills and 19 digs.

Addison Johnson of Cody-Kilgore took home the MVP honors for the East team with 7 kills and 6 digs.

The Sportsmanship Award winners for volleyball were Mackenzie Anderson (Ogallala) for the West and Courtney Rice (Mullen) for the East.