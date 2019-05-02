class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382468 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball rosters announced

BY WNAS Committee | May 2, 2019
(West Nebraska All-Star committee)

The rosters for this year’s West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball games have been announced.

This year’s All-Star games will take place Saturday, June 8th. The 35th annual volleyball match will be at WNCC’s Cougar Palace starting at 2 p.m.  MT.

It’s the 42nd year of the football game and kickoff at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff will be at 7 p.m. MT.

Here are the rosters for both games:

FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER

NAME SCHOOL
Zane Anthony Kimball
Tommy Bragg Gordon-Rushville
Ian Carrier Mitchell
Max Closson Gering
Justin Davis Hemingford
Jeremiah Delzer Scottsbluff
Parker Dillon Chase County
Arik Doty Sidney
Dan Dunbar Chadron
Evan Fisher Chase County
Brayden Fowler Valentine
Cameron Geary Scottsbluff
Gage Haake Sandhills-Thedford
Baily Hood Alliance
Jacob Krutsinger Haines Dundy County
Jake Lemmon Chadron
Ephroen Lovato Minatare
Alex Maddox Sidney
Isaac Margritz Hershey
Lane McGinley Valentine
Devon Osnes Valentine
Lucas Paloucek Ogallala
Cade Payne Hemingford
Zach Pettit Sidney
Cameron Raffaeli Ogallala
Trent Reed Hay Springs
Keegan Reifschneider Scottsbluff
Clark Reisen Chadron
Chandler Stinson Alliance
Josh Swanson Ogallala
Kadin Vrbas Chase County
Scott Wheeler Chase County

 

Head Coach:            Jimmie Rhodes (Mitchell)

Asst Coaches:          Brent Bauer (Ogallala)

Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell)

JJ Ozuna (Minatare)

 

FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER

NAME SCHOOL
Nick Bocott North Platte
Dylan Boggs Bertrand
Hunter Bose North Platte
Treyvon Brooks Broken Bow
Leighton Bubak South Loup
Alec Bunger McCook
Adam Cole Cozad
Drew Drake Broken Bow
Aaron Drews Holdrege
Lane Edis Mullen
Morgan Fawver McCook
Grayson Garey Broken Bow
Caden Geiken Gothenburg
Dillon Geiser Cozad
Colin Giron McCook
Yordi Gutierrez Arapahoe
Dalton Harchelroad Wauneta-Palisade
Jake Heerten North Central
Blake Hoffmaster Cozad
Jordan Holen Bertrand
Jake Johnson North Platte
Colton Munger Keya Paha
Nick Niesen North Platte St. Pat’s
Miles Peterson Bertrand
Brennan Seitsinger Gothenburg
Gabe Senhert McCook
Jalen Starks Lexington
Brad Swanson North Platte
Paxton Terry McCook
Keaton Trampe Elm Creek
Austin Wolfe Medicine Valley
Jade Wurth Lexington

 

Head Coach:            Brian Cargill (Cozad)

Asst Coaches:          Ron Bubak (Cozad)

Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)

Dreu Young (Cozad)

 

VOLLEYBALL ROSTER EAST

NAME SCHOOL
Allison Bauer Elm Creek
Alley Beisner Loomis
Alysen Daniels Mullen
Jayceea Hanson McCook
Abbie Hedgecock North Platte
Adrianna Hill Callaway
Hayley Homan North Platte St. Pat’s
Addison Johnson Cody-Kilgore
Haley Jones Mullen
Courtney Rice Mullen
Sydnee Sallach South Loup
Kailie Tomlin Cambridge
Macey Widick Brady

 

Head Coach:            Belinda Coble (Mullen)

Asst Coach:              Randi Atkins (Arnold)

 

VOLLEYBALL ROSTER WEST

NAME SCHOOL
Mackenzie Anderson Ogalalla
Emily Barr Hershey
Emersen Cyza Alliance
MaKenzie Dunkel Scottsbluff
Lily Fair Ogallala
Lauren Gasseling Hemingford
Anabelle Gillen Mitchell
Carstyn Hageman Chadron
Channing Holm Hershey
Erica Hopping Sutherland
Payton Jung Sidney
Katelyn Sylvester Sidney
Keyana Wilfred Mitchell

 

Head Coach:            Jodi Craig (Dalton)

Asst Coach:              Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)

