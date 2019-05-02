West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball rosters announced

The rosters for this year’s West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball games have been announced.

This year’s All-Star games will take place Saturday, June 8th. The 35th annual volleyball match will be at WNCC’s Cougar Palace starting at 2 p.m. MT.

It’s the 42nd year of the football game and kickoff at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff will be at 7 p.m. MT.

Here are the rosters for both games:

FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER

NAME SCHOOL Zane Anthony Kimball Tommy Bragg Gordon-Rushville Ian Carrier Mitchell Max Closson Gering Justin Davis Hemingford Jeremiah Delzer Scottsbluff Parker Dillon Chase County Arik Doty Sidney Dan Dunbar Chadron Evan Fisher Chase County Brayden Fowler Valentine Cameron Geary Scottsbluff Gage Haake Sandhills-Thedford Baily Hood Alliance Jacob Krutsinger Haines Dundy County Jake Lemmon Chadron Ephroen Lovato Minatare Alex Maddox Sidney Isaac Margritz Hershey Lane McGinley Valentine Devon Osnes Valentine Lucas Paloucek Ogallala Cade Payne Hemingford Zach Pettit Sidney Cameron Raffaeli Ogallala Trent Reed Hay Springs Keegan Reifschneider Scottsbluff Clark Reisen Chadron Chandler Stinson Alliance Josh Swanson Ogallala Kadin Vrbas Chase County Scott Wheeler Chase County

Head Coach: Jimmie Rhodes (Mitchell)

Asst Coaches: Brent Bauer (Ogallala)

Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell)

JJ Ozuna (Minatare)

FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER

NAME SCHOOL Nick Bocott North Platte Dylan Boggs Bertrand Hunter Bose North Platte Treyvon Brooks Broken Bow Leighton Bubak South Loup Alec Bunger McCook Adam Cole Cozad Drew Drake Broken Bow Aaron Drews Holdrege Lane Edis Mullen Morgan Fawver McCook Grayson Garey Broken Bow Caden Geiken Gothenburg Dillon Geiser Cozad Colin Giron McCook Yordi Gutierrez Arapahoe Dalton Harchelroad Wauneta-Palisade Jake Heerten North Central Blake Hoffmaster Cozad Jordan Holen Bertrand Jake Johnson North Platte Colton Munger Keya Paha Nick Niesen North Platte St. Pat’s Miles Peterson Bertrand Brennan Seitsinger Gothenburg Gabe Senhert McCook Jalen Starks Lexington Brad Swanson North Platte Paxton Terry McCook Keaton Trampe Elm Creek Austin Wolfe Medicine Valley Jade Wurth Lexington

Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)

Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)

Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)

Dreu Young (Cozad)

VOLLEYBALL ROSTER EAST

NAME SCHOOL Allison Bauer Elm Creek Alley Beisner Loomis Alysen Daniels Mullen Jayceea Hanson McCook Abbie Hedgecock North Platte Adrianna Hill Callaway Hayley Homan North Platte St. Pat’s Addison Johnson Cody-Kilgore Haley Jones Mullen Courtney Rice Mullen Sydnee Sallach South Loup Kailie Tomlin Cambridge Macey Widick Brady

Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)

Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)

VOLLEYBALL ROSTER WEST

NAME SCHOOL Mackenzie Anderson Ogalalla Emily Barr Hershey Emersen Cyza Alliance MaKenzie Dunkel Scottsbluff Lily Fair Ogallala Lauren Gasseling Hemingford Anabelle Gillen Mitchell Carstyn Hageman Chadron Channing Holm Hershey Erica Hopping Sutherland Payton Jung Sidney Katelyn Sylvester Sidney Keyana Wilfred Mitchell

Head Coach: Jodi Craig (Dalton)

Asst Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)