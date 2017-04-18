class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229571 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY West Nebraska AS press release | April 18, 2017
West Nebraska All-Star Football Game: East roster

Player                                                   School

Aaron Allison North Platte St. Pat’s
Hunter Aul South Loup
Christopher Borden North Platte St. Pat’s
Tyler Buck Holdrege
Ezekiel Derr Cozad
Cade DiGiovanni North Platte
Brady Dawson Southern Valley
Michael Gibbens Twin Loup
Klint Gill Cozad
Dawson Graham Gothenburg
Cameron Griffis Cozad
Alex Helms Holdrege
Brice Hodson Medicine Valley
Lane Knisley North Platte St. Pat’s
Tristan Kociembu Broken Bow
Luis Lam Lexington
Lucas Lans Southern Valley
Andrew Miller Broken Bow
Lance Moore Mullen
Matthew Neiman Brady
Reece Peden Cozad
Creighton Peterson Bertrand
Patrick Peterson Gothenburg
Brady Rohde Ansley/Litchfield
Noah Royce Gothenburg
Paul Sandoz Twin Loup
Garett Schledewitz Maxwell
Hunter Smith Broken Bow
Jayden Songster North Platte
Josh Thompson Overton
Samuel Vinton Mullen
Ben Wetovick Cozad

 

Head Coach:               Ryan Jones (Maxwell)

Asst Coaches:            Jason Hale (Holdrege)

Paul Heusinkvelt (Overton)

Mike Kozeal (Twin Loup)

